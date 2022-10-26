FORECAST: Gloomy skies into the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Colder night ahead

Dry weather through Saturday

Rain returns Sunday into Halloween (Monday)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy and cool afternoon with any drizzle likely coming to an end. Temperatures will struggle through the 40s/50s with the clouds and cool flow.

For tonight, some clear looks to take place for a brief moment but more clouds could develop overnight. That will make a difference on whether we all wake up to a frosty morning on Thursday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with areas that pick up more sunshine standing the best chance to get above 60 degrees.

We’ll see some clouds overhead Thursday night. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

