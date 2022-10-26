Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Gloomy skies into the afternoon

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Colder night ahead
  • Dry weather through Saturday
  • Rain returns Sunday into Halloween (Monday)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy and cool afternoon with any drizzle likely coming to an end. Temperatures will struggle through the 40s/50s with the clouds and cool flow.

For tonight, some clear looks to take place for a brief moment but more clouds could develop overnight. That will make a difference on whether we all wake up to a frosty morning on Thursday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with areas that pick up more sunshine standing the best chance to get above 60 degrees.

We’ll see some clouds overhead Thursday night. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

