Goode Weather Blog 10/26

Finally! Some rain with .58″ officially in Louisville with many locations right at the 1/2″ mark. Not enough to pull us from the drought, but hey...every little bit helps!

The low clouds and drizzle will stick around much of the day which means the thermometer is basically stuck. Some late day sun breaks are possible at least.

We will gain a few nice days before the rain is back on Sunday and it could be another soaking rain that lasts longer than the one last night. Unfortunately, it looks to carry over (in a very light fashion) into Halloween.

The video will go into more detail on this plus a look at the setup next week.

