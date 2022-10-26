Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, we were able to hear from Cairo’s family in Atlanta after they learned his fate.

When the news of his death reached his great-grandmother Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a sick joke.

While Jordan says her time with Cairo was short, she remembers how happy he was, especially when he first learned to crawl and move around.

She says the boy’s mother took him away in a rage one day and his Atlanta family never saw him again.

Their departure and now Cairo’s death has left the family with more questions than answers.

“What happened? I mean, what caused it? I mean, just what happened? Why did you even have the nerve or audacity to dispose of him like that,” Jordan said. “Why couldn’t you take him to the hospital or wherever if he was sick. I don’t know. We don’t know what was wrong with him. That’s the part.”

She says she’s still in disbelief that her precious great-grandson is no longer here.

“I just want to know what happened. That baby didn’t deserve that. He was sweet.”

Jordan says it hurt her so bad to know he was in a suitcase and if she was given the chance, she would have gladly cared for Cairo herself.

