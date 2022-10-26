Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, we were able to hear from Cairo’s family in Atlanta after they learned his fate.

When the news of his death reached his great-grandmother Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a sick joke.

While Jordan says her time with Cairo was short, she remembers how happy he was, especially when he first learned to crawl and move around.

She says the boy’s mother took him away in a rage one day and his Atlanta family never saw him again.

Their departure and now Cairo’s death has left the family with more questions than answers.

“What happened? I mean, what caused it? I mean, just what happened? Why did you even have the nerve or audacity to dispose of him like that,” Jordan said. “Why couldn’t you take him to the hospital or wherever if he was sick. I don’t know. We don’t know what was wrong with him. That’s the part.”

She says she’s still in disbelief that her precious great-grandson is no longer here.

“I just want to know what happened. That baby didn’t deserve that. He was sweet.”

Jordan says it hurt her so bad to know he was in a suitcase and if she was given the chance, she would have gladly cared for Cairo herself.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Coats, 37, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder after...
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack, tourists help victim
Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
A drivers license photo from the State of Georgia that is believed to be the most recent photo...
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
Police say they are searching for DeJaune Ludie Anderson, the mother of the child whose body...
Mother of boy found dead in suitcase: ‘This is a whole demon in a child body’
Increased security Thursday at Carrithers Middle School after threat made
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Sherman Minton Bridge closures for the remainder of 2022