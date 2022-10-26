Increased security Thursday at Carrithers Middle School after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be increased security at Carrithers Middle School Thursday due to a threat found at the school on Wednesday.

According to a letter from the principal, Dr. Denis Franklin-Williams, a student found a scribbled note on the floor with a threat against the school. The student followed the “see something, say something” rule and brought the note to school administrators.

The possible threat was repeated on social media.

School administrators called Jefferson County Public Schools police and they are investigating the threat.

For precaution, the school will have an increase of security in the building on Thursday.

In the letter to parents, Dr. Franklin-Williams thanked the student who brought the threat to school administrators’ attention and showed appreciation to the community, staff and students for working together to keep the school safe.

