Jack O’Lantern Spectacular celebrating 10 years

By Josh Ninke and WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some absolutely amazing pumpkins at this year’s Jack O’Lantern Spectacular.

For ten years, artists have spent a lot of time creating these intricate designs.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for children.

The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular supports the Park Alliance of Louisville.

The trail opens at dusk!

For more information, click or tap here.

