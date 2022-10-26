Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and city officials celebrated Wednesday the completion of the Jeff Digs project.

According to the release, Jeff Digs is the city’s largest public infrastructure project to date.

The purpose of the project is to correct the downtown Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) issues.

“Investing in our sewers today will position us for even more growth tomorrow,” Mayor Mike Moore said “We knew this would not come without its headaches, but the Jeff Digs project was just what the city needed to meet the terms of the federal mandate and improve overall downtown flooding.”

In February of 2021, work started at the intersection of 8th and Ohio. Work stretched for approximately a mile and a half.

The project made its was to Wall Street through Spring and 7th and then south of Wall Street along Chestnut and then continued east on Chestnut to Graham.

The project was completed on Oct. 10, 2022 and totaled $20.9 million.

“We completed this project without raising sewer rates and we did it for millions of dollars less than what was first talked about,” Moore said. “Everyone in Jeffersonville wins.”

The project was intended to efficiently revitalize the city’s wastewater infrastructure and protect local waterways in the growing Jeffersonville community for the next 75 years.

Jeffersonville is now in compliance with the EPA with controlling CSOs.

