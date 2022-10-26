Contact Troubleshooters
Junior Achievement back in person for inspire event
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Junior Achievement was back in person Wednesday for the start of their three-day “JA Inspire Event.”

According to the release, the event is being held at the Kentucky Expo Center starting Oct. 26 through the 28.

Junior Achievement allows students to explore career options and what is needed to join the field they are passionate in.

Several local businesses showed students what a day in the life of someone with their dream job looks like.

Students learned how they can get jobs in their desired field and what they need to do throughout their school careers to be successful in the future.

Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana President, Jennifer Helgeson, said that connections are the most important.

Connections are really really important when you think about employment,” Helgeson said. “And individuals have left this in the past and they’ve been connected to an individual that they reached out to when they graduate. and they’ve been able to obtain employment opportunities.”

Over 11,000 students are expected to participate in JA Inspire this year.

Junior Achievement’s staff has worked closely with 62 schools in 13 districts to make the program available to students across the region.

To learn more about Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, click or tap here.

