Ky. Camber of Commerce holds inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion summit

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion summit in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held it’s inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion summit on Wednesday at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

The summit brought together business, civic and educational professionals to talk about key areas that need to be addressed in order to better shape our state’s workforce in the future.

Some of the topics included criminal justice, economic empowerment, education equity and inclusive business practices.

The summit also focused on how businesses are transforming to promote well being, culture community and belonging.

