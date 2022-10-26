LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours.

Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments.

Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found in the 9300 block of Lock Lea Lane. LMPD has not arrested the carjacker and the victim was taken to the hospital after the carjacking.

The other happened around 4p.m. Tuesday, in a parking lot outside Simmons College.

LMPD says a man they identified as D’Cory White came up to the student, sitting in her car.

The arrest report reads, White pulled out his gun, demanding she get in the passenger seat, while he got into the driver’s side. It continues, saying White began to back out of the parking lot, while the student begged to be free.

The student eventually escaped, jumping out the moving car. White drove away. Officers found him, and the stolen car, less than 10 minutes away on Magazine Street.

White is charged with kidnapping, robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

A senior at Simmons College said he was in the same class as the victim, but was running late. When he pulled into the parking lot, he said he saw red and blue lights.

”I was wondering what happened. And then when I got into my classroom, my professor and the other students said that they heard screams,” he said.

It wasn’t until moments later, the student said all his classmates found out from police what happened.

”The security guard walked up and he said someone placed a gun on my classmate’s head,” the student said. “If I arrived here maybe 10 minutes earlier, someone could have stuck up a gun to my head and took my vehicle, like they did her,” the student said.

LMPD says carjackings are down 13 percent from last year. In 2021, there were 200 carjackings. So far this year, there have been 174 carjackings. Chief Erika Shields said her department has noticed a pattern.

”Most recently, what we’ve found is they are juveniles, they are fairly young and I think that brings forward a different problem in what do you do when you get a 12 or 14-year-old who has carjacked a vehicle,” Chief Erika Shields said.

Shields said officers are also seeing repeat offenders back carjacking on the streets. She thinks the solution starts in the state.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the crime tip portal. All tips are anonymous.

