Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning.

According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”

Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior and ability to learn.

According to the CDC, no amount of lead in the body is safe for anyone.

Nick Hart, assistant director of the Environmental Health Program for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said that people living in older homes may have been exposed to lead.

”If you live in housing that was built pre-1978 there is an opportunity that you will be exposed to lead paint,” Hart said. “I will also say there is still some historical legacy soil contamination due to leaded gas as well that can also be a point of exposure.”

Louisville Metro data shows that nearly 10,000 children in Jefferson County tested positive for elevated blood-lead levels from 2005 to 2021.

Routine testing is the best way to know if you or your child has been exposed to lead.

