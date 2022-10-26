Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning

Lead poisoning can lead to health problems, including anemia, kidney and brain damage.
Lead poisoning can lead to health problems, including anemia, kidney and brain damage.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning.

According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”

Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior and ability to learn.

According to the CDC, no amount of lead in the body is safe for anyone.

Nick Hart, assistant director of the Environmental Health Program for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said that people living in older homes may have been exposed to lead.

”If you live in housing that was built pre-1978 there is an opportunity that you will be exposed to lead paint,” Hart said. “I will also say there is still some historical legacy soil contamination due to leaded gas as well that can also be a point of exposure.”

Louisville Metro data shows that nearly 10,000 children in Jefferson County tested positive for elevated blood-lead levels from 2005 to 2021.

Routine testing is the best way to know if you or your child has been exposed to lead.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Coats, 37, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder after...
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
A drivers license photo from the State of Georgia that is believed to be the most recent photo...
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Junior Achievement back in person for inspire event
Junior Achievement back in person for inspire event
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project
Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project