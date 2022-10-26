Louisville service organizations work together to prevent violence among youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple youth-focused organizations met on Tuesday to discuss and share resources for the city’s expanding youth violence prevention and community engagement efforts.

The meeting took place in part of the inaugural “Connections” event sponsored by YES! Youth Engagement Services.

YES! has been a division of the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods since July, with a mission to “Transform systems that prevent young people from living equitable, heathy and happy lives,” the release said.

“YES! is working to be the connecting link between companies, organizations and individuals that support Louisville’s youth,” OSHN assistant director of YES! Carla Kirby said. “So, we are looking forward to getting many of these vital parts together so that we can share, form unity and add strength to each other’s efforts.”

Kirby said the organization targets youth from age 10 to 24 and works to eliminate racial, economic, and social disparities in education, health, employment, justice, and any other system that hinders the development of all of Louisville’s youth.

YES! is accepting applications from youth in each Louisville Metro district for the inaugural Youth Cabinet.

