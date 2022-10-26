Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital this morning after being found him with gunshot wounds in the Fern Creek neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m.

A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was found in the 9300 block of Lock Lea Lane.

Louisville Metro police said it appears the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, no arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.