New police headquarters coming to New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters.

According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters.

New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the architecture firm will develop preliminary cost estimates and a needs assessment for the project.

Gibson said the city is considering a station of about 20,000 square feet that includes two stories and a basement.

The New Albany Police Department is currently using a 9,000 square feet facility that is owned by Floyd County.

Other site options are being considered, but the premiere spot is at the corner of Scribner Drive and Spring Street.

