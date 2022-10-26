Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New police headquarters coming to New Albany

New police headquarters coming to New Albany
New police headquarters coming to New Albany(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters.

According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters.

New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the architecture firm will develop preliminary cost estimates and a needs assessment for the project.

Gibson said the city is considering a station of about 20,000 square feet that includes two stories and a basement.

The New Albany Police Department is currently using a 9,000 square feet facility that is owned by Floyd County.

Other site options are being considered, but the premiere spot is at the corner of Scribner Drive and Spring Street.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
Sean Coats, 37, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder after...
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
D'Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, of Louisville, was taken into custody October 24 in connection with...
Suspect in two July gun violence cases arrested
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project
Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project
Since 2020, Norton cardiologists have been providing FFR-CT scans, which stands for fractional...
Non-invasive heart scan helping Norton doctors detect cardiovascular problems
Linda Duncan, Greg Puccetti, and Matt Singleton are running for the District 5 JCPS seat.
3 candidates vying to represent District 5 on JCPS board