Over 7,000 Bullitt Co. customers to be equipped with high speed fiber internet

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 7,000 homes and businesses in Bullitt County will be equipped with high-speed fiber internet for the first time.

“I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet fiber that will benefit 19,000 Kentucky homes and businesses here and throughout our great commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Fiber network provider Kinetic and government officials made the announcement Tuesday. Kinetic’s expects to finish laying underground optical fiber cables for the Bullitt County fiber project by Jan. 2023, the release said.

“High-speed internet is a key part of our plan to build a better Kentucky,” Beshear said. “It allows Kentuckians to stay connected with school, healthcare services and family, and is also critical to the success of our state’s economy and to future job creation.”

“The Kentucky Legislature recognizes the importance of fiber and high-speed broadband and worked with industry leaders to pass legislation that encourages fiber deployment,” State Sen. Michael Nemes, (R) Shepherdsville, said. “Bullitt County is fortunate to have community partners like Kinetic, and I appreciate its investment in the community.”

“I am very happy for the citizens of Bullitt County,” State Rep. Thomas Huff (R) Shepherdsville, said. “Thank you to Kinetic for making the investment in our community that will allow us to compete on a global scale with any other region in the world.”

Huff said the high-speed fiber internet will strengthen Bullitt County’s economic development efforts and provide residents “with good-paying jobs.”

“Fiber in our community will help not only in our economic development efforts but will help us to attract jobs from the new economy,” Bullitt County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said. “Our citizens will now be able to work and do their schoolwork at home, which has been somewhat challenging during the pandemic. I would like to thank Kinetic for being a community partner.”

The Zoneton fiber project is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy to expand gigabit internet service, the release said.

