Protesters charged for blocking Second Street Bridge accept plea deal

A plea agreement has been reached for 26 individuals who were charged with blocking the Second...
A plea agreement has been reached for 26 individuals who were charged with blocking the Second Street Bridge during protests of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A plea agreement has been reached for 26 individuals who were charged with blocking the Second Street Bridge during protests of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Each of the 26 people charged will have their cases set aside and dismissed after the completion of 20 hours of community service, according to the Office of the Jefferson County Attorney.

Trial was originally scheduled to begin in November for the defendants.

The Attorney’s Office said it has moved to dismiss most protest-related cases, but proceeded in cases that involved instances of violence, threats, destruction of property or interference of streets and roadways.

A total of 44 people were initially arrested on June 29, 2020 in relation to activity happening near Second Street Bridge during the protests. They were charged with obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct.

The disorderly conduct charges were previously dismissed by the Office of the Jefferson County Attorney.

“We have reviewed protest-related cases in a consistent and professional manner, working as we do every day to ensure that every member of the community is treated fairly before the law,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said in a release. “We believe this was a just offer in recognition that the actions of these individuals could have placed members of our community, including themselves, in danger.”

Obstruction of a highway is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $250 fine, the release said.

The 26 defendants will be eligible to have their charge expunged from the records following completion of community service and 30 days after their case is dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

