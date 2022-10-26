Contact Troubleshooters
Sherman Minton Bridge closures for the remainder of 2022

An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The contractor for the Sherman Minton Bridge rehabilitation project is expecting to use additional closures for this year.

According to the release, each calendar year the contractor is allowed three weekend closures and on nine-day closure of the bridge in each direction for a total of six weekend closures and two nine-day closures.

The contractor has used one weekend closure in each direction so far.

The tentative schedule for additional closure is as follows:

November Closures:

Eastbound I-64 weekend closure

-Beginning on or after 10p.m. Friday, November 11 until 5a.m. Monday, November 14.

Eastbound I-64 weekend closure

-Beginning on or after 10p.m. Friday, November 18 until 5a.m. Monday, November 21.

December Closures:

Directional 9-day closure of I-64

-Beginning on or after Monday, November 28 until Wednesday, December 7.

Directional weekend closure of I-64

-Beginning on or after Friday, December 9 until Monday, December 12.

Directional 9-day closure of I-64

-Beginning on or after Wednesday, December 14 until Friday, December 23.

To stay up-to-date with the Sherman Minton Bridge closures, click or tap here.

