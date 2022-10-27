Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Absentee voting information updates

By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about.

Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers.

Applications can be submitted to your local circuit court clerk in-person or by mail, fax or email. It can also be done online through the Indiana Voter Portal, which can be done by clicking or tapping here.

The application to request a mail-in ballot must be received no later than Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

In-person excused absentee voting is officially underway in Jefferson County.

Voters who meet one of eight requirements below can cast an in-person excused absentee ballot at the Jefferson County Election Center at 1000 East Liberty Street.

  • Military or Overseas voters covered in 117A.010 & a resident of KY who is a uniformed service voter confined to a military base on Election Day or all days of in-person no excuse absentee (early) voting.
  • Student who temporarily resides outside the county of his/her residence.
  • Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in this state and will be absent from the county of his or her residence on election day and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting.
  • Voter or voter’s spouse who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization the day of an election and during the days no excuse in-person voting.
  • Voter who is in her last trimester of pregnancy and completes the form prescribed by Kentucky State Board of Elections.
  • Voter who cannot appear during Election Day or no excuse in-person absentee voting due to age, disability, or illness and has not been declared mentality disabled by a court.
  • Any person who is employed in a profession that is scheduled to work during all days and all hours which shall include commute time, the polls are open on Election Day and no excuse in-person absentee/early voting.
  • Election Officers tasked with the Election Administration for the current election cycle.

Those who don’t meet those requirements can still vote early at one of the seven in-person no excuse absentee balloting locations Nov. 3-5, or at your precinct polling location on Election Day.

With competitive races and constitutional amendments to be decided, voters are encouraged to look at a sample ballot before casting their vote. Sample ballots can found on your county clerk’s website or on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack

Latest News

According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
With less than two weeks until Election Day, Secretary of State Michael Adams is working to...
Ky Secretary of State talks election security, misinformation
Linda Duncan, Greg Puccetti, and Matt Singleton are running for the District 5 JCPS seat.
Decision 2022: 3 candidates vying to represent District 5 on JCPS board
Two candidates on the November ballot for Jeffersontown constituents are candidate Ray Perkins...
Decision 2022: Jeffersontown mayoral candidates divided on spending