Absentee voting information updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about.

Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers.

Applications can be submitted to your local circuit court clerk in-person or by mail, fax or email. It can also be done online through the Indiana Voter Portal, which can be done by clicking or tapping here.

The application to request a mail-in ballot must be received no later than Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

In-person excused absentee voting is officially underway in Jefferson County.

Voters who meet one of eight requirements below can cast an in-person excused absentee ballot at the Jefferson County Election Center at 1000 East Liberty Street.

Military or Overseas voters covered in 117A.010 & a resident of KY who is a uniformed service voter confined to a military base on Election Day or all days of in-person no excuse absentee (early) voting.

Student who temporarily resides outside the county of his/her residence.

Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in this state and will be absent from the county of his or her residence on election day and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting.

Voter or voter’s spouse who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization the day of an election and during the days no excuse in-person voting.

Voter who is in her last trimester of pregnancy and completes the form prescribed by Kentucky State Board of Elections.

Voter who cannot appear during Election Day or no excuse in-person absentee voting due to age, disability, or illness and has not been declared mentality disabled by a court.

Any person who is employed in a profession that is scheduled to work during all days and all hours which shall include commute time, the polls are open on Election Day and no excuse in-person absentee/early voting.

Election Officers tasked with the Election Administration for the current election cycle.

Those who don’t meet those requirements can still vote early at one of the seven in-person no excuse absentee balloting locations Nov. 3-5, or at your precinct polling location on Election Day.

With competitive races and constitutional amendments to be decided, voters are encouraged to look at a sample ballot before casting their vote. Sample ballots can found on your county clerk’s website or on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.

