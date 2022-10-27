Contact Troubleshooters
Bellarmine vs. Centre: Inspiration Day

By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University Basketball hosted Centre College on Thursday, plus hundreds of young fans for Inspiration Day.

The exhibition game also served as a field trip for kids at Jefferson County Public Schools and private schools.

Head Coach Scotty Davenport was a JCPS student himself. He personally invited the kids to be part of the day.

Freedom Hall was packed with kids from several schools. They were greeted with high fives from firefighters and LMPD officers. Some students even had the chance to stand next to athletes during the National Anthem.

Scott Wiegandt, Bellarmine Director of Athletics, said he wanted students to feel appreciated and supported.

“We hope we’re inspiring young fans to be Knights fans for life, so it’s a pretty cool event,” Wiegandt said. “We’re very fortunate with the teachers, the educators, and we’re happy to have them here cheering on our Knights.”

Bellarmine begins regular season play at the Yum! Center against the Louisville Cardinals on November 9. Centre’s season opener is scheduled for November 10 against Berea.

