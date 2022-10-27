Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters

Amendment 2 would add a line to Kentucky’s constitution saying it does not protect the right to abortion. Kentucky voters will be voting on the amendment.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State lawmakers met Thursday morning to talk about a proposed amendment on abortion.

Amendment 2 would add a line to Kentucky’s constitution saying it does not protect the right to abortion. Kentucky voters will be voting on the amendment on the November ballot.

MORE: What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

The legislature’s pro-life caucus met Thursday to discuss what they call misinformation about the amendment. They say “out-of-state interests” are skewing the issue and they are also spending a lot of money to lead people astray on this issue.

The question on the ballot asks voters if they want the state constitution to say there is nothing in there that secures a right to an abortion.

Lawmakers in the pro-life caucus say the amendment does not say all abortions will be banned.

“The amendment does not allow abortion or does not outlaw abortions. It does not outlaw abortions in all cases. Under current Kentucky law, abortion is legal if necessary to preserve the life or health of a pregnant woman,” said Rep. Nancy State, R-Brandenburg.

However, opponents say it’s the most restrictive abortion question on any ballot in the nation this year.

“The abortion question on the ballot in November is one of the most extreme in the nation,” said Chris Hartman with the Kentucky Fairness Alliance. “It would ban all abortion in Kentucky with no exceptions or rape, incest, or the life of a parent.”

So, both sides are claiming the other side is misleading voters.

The amendment was added to the ballot after passing the state legislature in 2021 with votes of 76 to 20 in the House and 32 to 6 in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Playground damaged after fire at Blue Lick Elementary
Playground damaged after fire at Blue Lick Elementary
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood
LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South...
2 men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating