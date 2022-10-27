Contact Troubleshooters
Charlestown’s Greenway Park to build an all inclusive playground

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and the City of Charlestown have come together to build a new all inclusive playground in Greenway Park.

According to the release, the project is called “Greenway Glow Up,” and will take $150,000 that was granted to the city to update the current playground with newer, safer and ADA approved equipment.

The new playground will allow children with all abilities to have fun with their family and friends.

Charlestown Mayor, Treva Hodges, said that this project is so important so that everyone has a place they can play regardless of their needs.

“In our focus groups we had parents and caretakers of those of children who have various levels of disability come to some of the stakeholder groups and say some of our kids don’t have a place to play and so it became a top priority in making sure that all of the people who visit, regardless of age and ability level, feel comfortable and welcome here in Charlestown,” Hodges said.

Mayor Hodges said that the playground should be completed by next summer.

