Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press and MATT O’BRIEN AP Technology Writer
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences.

The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote, in an unusually-long message for the billionaire Tesla CEO who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.

He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

The message reflects concerns among advertisers -- Twitter’s chief source of revenue -- that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Sean Coats, 37, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder after...
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack, tourists help victim
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack

Latest News

The Jefferson County Education Foundation is receiving its largest gift.
Watch live: Jefferson County Public Education Foundation receiving largest gift ever
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/27
Goode Weather Blog 10/27
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
Average long term mortgage rates jump above 7% this week