FORECAST: Areas of morning fog, sunny afternoon

Warmer to end the workweek

Rain returns Sunday into Halloween (Monday)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see areas of fog to start the day; those look to clear during the mid to late morning. Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast. Highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Clouds increase overnight as temperatures slide into the 30s and low 40s.

Clouds continue to drift overhead Friday. Temperatures are much warmer Friday afternoon, soaring into the mid to upper 60s.

A mostly clear sky is expected tomorrow night. Lows slide into the upper 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is a beautiful day with plenty of sun and highs in the low 70s. Rain moves into the region on Sunday. Light rain may linger into Halloween, drier conditions are possible for trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening.

