Goode Weather Blog 10/27

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Cold and frosty this morning with some even dropping below freezing briefly. Now we get to enjoy a very sunny setup with highs into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

High clouds stream in tonight that look to limit the cold drop tonight.

Overall, the next few days look great!

Sunday...not so much.

Rain will overtake the area early in the day and while it will linger longer, it will become lighter and spotty. In fact, mainly a drizzly setup into Sunday night through Halloween Night. Not enough to spoil the fun for the kids but parents, make sure they don’t run on the wet ground with the leaves!

More on this setup and how next week is looking in the video!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

