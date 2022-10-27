Gov. Beshear provides plan to help with teacher shortage, student success

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is planning to help the Kentucky teacher shortage as well as allowing children to reach their full potential in education.

Governor Beshear announced Thursday of a multi-step plan to help Kentucky teachers, staff and students alongside Lt. Gov. Coleman and Commissioner for the Kentucky Board of Education.

During the meeting in Frankfort, the governor said the first step is to immediately address the teacher shortage.

There are roughly 11,000 vacant teacher positions across the state.

Governor Beshear said he wants to give all those who work in Kentucky schools a five percent raise across the board.

The governor also wants to implement a “Universal Pre-K” program, a $3,000 annual award for public school teachers and funding for school resources and textbooks.

One of the most important things the governor wanted to address was the need to restore pensions for all new teachers so that teachers will continue to stay in their positions.

“Think of one tough day. Think about dealing with one tough situation,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our teachers have that weekly if not more. We’ve got to make sure there’s that extra benefit that keeps people in that building after having that one tough day.”

The governor is also calling for reduced student loans for teachers.

