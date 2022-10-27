Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced

Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up unannounced.(AP Photo/Binta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rapper Ye’s week seems to be going from bad to worse.

On Wednesday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the Skechers’ Los Angeles building. That’s according to a statement from the athletic shoe company.

The company said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” and was involved in “unauthorized filming.”

Ye was reportedly escorted out after a brief conversation.

Wednesday’s drama comes after Adidas ended its partnership with the embattled musician.

In recent weeks, Ye has lost a host of partnership deals after he made antisemitic comments.

Skechers condemned his remarks, saying it has no intention of working with the rapper.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drivers license photo from the State of Georgia that is believed to be the most recent photo...
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Sean Coats, 37, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder after...
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack, tourists help victim
Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Victims reflect on verdict in Waukesha, Wisconsin trial
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago