Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown

Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown
Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kruger Packaging hosted a first look event at the new facility in Elizabethtown on Thursday.

According to the release, construction at the plant was completed in September and now it is in the start-up phase.

Once the plant is fully operational, the plant will produce more than two billion square feet of 100 percent recycled corrugated boxes each year.

Elizabethtown’s Mayor, Jeff Gregory, said that this is huge for the community and will bring new jobs to the area.

“It’s huge because this is a great place to come live, work and play we think and it’s another quality company that will provide quality jobs, high tech jobs and we’re just really excited,” Mayor Gregory said. “We represent about 14 different countries in our industrial park. This is our first Canadian company and they really knocked it out of the park and we hope we can get several more.”

The Kruger Packaging plant will make Elizabethtown the company’s first ever American packaging plant to utilize robotic and automated technology to build better boxes.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Charlestown’s Greenway Park to build an all inclusive playground
Charlestown’s Greenway Park to build an all inclusive playground
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase
Norton Health’s NICU babies dressed for Halloween
Norton Health’s NICU babies dressed for Halloween
Bellarmine vs. Centre: Inspiration Day
Bellarmine vs. Centre: Inspiration Day