Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kruger Packaging hosted a first look event at the new facility in Elizabethtown on Thursday.

According to the release, construction at the plant was completed in September and now it is in the start-up phase.

Once the plant is fully operational, the plant will produce more than two billion square feet of 100 percent recycled corrugated boxes each year.

Elizabethtown’s Mayor, Jeff Gregory, said that this is huge for the community and will bring new jobs to the area.

“It’s huge because this is a great place to come live, work and play we think and it’s another quality company that will provide quality jobs, high tech jobs and we’re just really excited,” Mayor Gregory said. “We represent about 14 different countries in our industrial park. This is our first Canadian company and they really knocked it out of the park and we hope we can get several more.”

The Kruger Packaging plant will make Elizabethtown the company’s first ever American packaging plant to utilize robotic and automated technology to build better boxes.

