LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases

LMPD and IMPD recruiting new officers
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said recruiting and keeping officers is still a work in progress.

”Last year was absolutely far more difficult than this year. I think this year, we finally- it feels more like traditional policing, getting our feet back under us,” Shields said.

Incoming LMPD recruits were offered $52,561 per year, a nine percent raise.

Louisville Metro Council has voted to approve a new police contract allowing for increased pay for officers and sergeants for the first time since 2016. The motion was passed 20-3 in Dec. 2021.

Salary would then increase year-to-year the longer officers stayed on the force.

Shields said their department’s efforts in other cities haven’t paid off and the department might instead focus on hiring bonuses for officers already working in their department.

“I want folks to be in a good place mentally and physically- they’ve got to be able to take off. That means we have to increase our hiring and slow attrition. So, I want our staffing levels up, so that folks feel they can breath and not have to leave policing to get some time off,” Shields said.

Indianapolis Metro Police newest target is LMPD. Billboards are currently up in the east side of I-65, .2 mile south of Eastern Parkway, and in east side of I-65, north of Hwy 131.

Assistant Chief Chris Bailey says they are 200 officers short. Bailey said started recruiting officers from other states a little over a year ago.

”The environment surrounding policing has changed dramatically over the last three years. Our officers are dealing with increased violent crime, they had to deal with the summer of civil unrest,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said

IMPD officers first-year salaries start at $61,820. IMPD is also offering recruits and lateral officers a hiring bonus of $10,000. Officers earn over $75,000 after 24 months, get paid during the academy, receive overtime pay, health insurance, a pension plan and college incentive pay.

Both departments said they want to diversify with more women and people of color

”I think that we can invest- for considerably less- invest in some of our existing employees. And encourage them to stay on, and that way we retain talent,” Chief Erika Shields said.

IMPD is recruiting for the 27th Recruit Class that will begin in October 2023. Applicants have until February 8, 2023, to apply. To learn more, click or tap here.

