Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car

Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a...
Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car.

Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police officers were patrolling near the area of Shepherdsville Road and Newburg Road when they saw a Chrysler 300 with excessive tinting.

They attempted to pull the vehicle over, when the driver is said to have sped off into a residential neighborhood to evade police.

Police said the car was being driven recklessly before coming to a stop at the intersection of Brenda Drive and Red Oak Lane.

Three other people who were inside the car got out and fled on foot, according to the arrest report.

Maddox stayed in the vehicle and was arrested.

Investigation revealed a 3-year-old boy was also inside the vehicle at the time of the pursuit and was not in a child seat, nor was there a child seat inside the car.

Police also said the car did not have registration plates and no proof of insurance was provided.

Maddox was also listed on home incarceration at the time of the pursuit, the report states.

He was booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drivers license photo from the State of Georgia that is believed to be the most recent photo...
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Sean Coats, 37, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder after...
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack, tourists help victim
Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

When the news of his death reached his great-grandmother Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
Police say they are searching for DeJaune Ludie Anderson, the mother of the child whose body...
Mother of boy found dead in suitcase: ‘This is a whole demon in a child body’