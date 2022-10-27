Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car.

Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police officers were patrolling near the area of Shepherdsville Road and Newburg Road when they saw a Chrysler 300 with excessive tinting.

They attempted to pull the vehicle over, when the driver is said to have sped off into a residential neighborhood to evade police.

Police said the car was being driven recklessly before coming to a stop at the intersection of Brenda Drive and Red Oak Lane.

Three other people who were inside the car got out and fled on foot, according to the arrest report.

Maddox stayed in the vehicle and was arrested.

Investigation revealed a 3-year-old boy was also inside the vehicle at the time of the pursuit and was not in a child seat, nor was there a child seat inside the car.

Police also said the car did not have registration plates and no proof of insurance was provided.

Maddox was also listed on home incarceration at the time of the pursuit, the report states.

He was booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.