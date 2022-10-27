Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and unlawful imprisonment after being arrested in Nelson County.

According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies during a domestic dispute and was reported to have the female victim still inside the car with him.

A KSP Trooper located a car that was traveling westbound on the Bluegrass Parkway that vaguely matched the vehicle description Mercer County dispatch shared.

The trooper attempted to catch up with the car, but the car began traveling at speeds of 105 mph.

The trooper then attempted to pull the car over, but it failed to yield.

That is when a pursuit began and the suspect vehicle tried to strike the trooper’s car multiple times.

During the pursuit, the suspect forced the victim inside the car to call Nelson County dispatch.

The suspect identified as James Goodlett, 26, and told dispatchers that if police did not back off from the pursuit, he would kill the victim.

A successful PIT maneuver ended the pursuit on US 62 and Bennetts Lane in Nelson County.

Goodlett took off on foot into the woods and was apprehended after a taser was used.

During KSP’s investigation, they learned that the victim had been granted a protective order against Goodlett and that she was being held against her will.

Goodlett is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and violating Kentucky EPO/DVO.

