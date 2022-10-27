Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase

Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase(Nelson County Jail)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and unlawful imprisonment after being arrested in Nelson County.

According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies during a domestic dispute and was reported to have the female victim still inside the car with him.

A KSP Trooper located a car that was traveling westbound on the Bluegrass Parkway that vaguely matched the vehicle description Mercer County dispatch shared.

The trooper attempted to catch up with the car, but the car began traveling at speeds of 105 mph.

The trooper then attempted to pull the car over, but it failed to yield.

That is when a pursuit began and the suspect vehicle tried to strike the trooper’s car multiple times.

During the pursuit, the suspect forced the victim inside the car to call Nelson County dispatch.

The suspect identified as James Goodlett, 26, and told dispatchers that if police did not back off from the pursuit, he would kill the victim.

A successful PIT maneuver ended the pursuit on US 62 and Bennetts Lane in Nelson County.

Goodlett took off on foot into the woods and was apprehended after a taser was used.

During KSP’s investigation, they learned that the victim had been granted a protective order against Goodlett and that she was being held against her will.

Goodlett is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and violating Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Norton Health’s NICU babies dressed for Halloween
Norton Health’s NICU babies dressed for Halloween
Bellarmine vs. Centre: Inspiration Day
Bellarmine vs. Centre: Inspiration Day
When the news of his death reached his great-grandmother Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief