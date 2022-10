LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Happy Halloween from the NICU babies at Norton Health.

Norton Health’s NICU babies dressed for Halloween (Norton Healthcare)

The Halloween fun has begun for some sweet babies in Louisville.

These little ones are in the neonatal intensive care unit at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

To check out all of the pictures, click or tap " target="_blank">here.

