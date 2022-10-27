Officials searching for missing 69-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man last seen on Oct. 13.

Steven Vest was last seen near the 100 block of East Adair Street, according to MetroSafe. He is listed as 5′1″, weighing 120 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Vest’s clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information on Vest’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

