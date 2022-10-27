Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials searching for missing 69-year-old Louisville man

Steven Vest was last seen near the 100 block of East Adair Street, according to MetroSafe.
Steven Vest was last seen near the 100 block of East Adair Street, according to MetroSafe.(MetroSafe)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man last seen on Oct. 13.

Steven Vest was last seen near the 100 block of East Adair Street, according to MetroSafe. He is listed as 5′1″, weighing 120 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Vest’s clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information on Vest’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases
LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases
The exhibition game also served as a field trip for kids at Jefferson County Public Schools and...
Bellarmine vs. Centre: Inspiration Day
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Jefferson County Public Education Foundation receives largest gift ever
Jefferson County Public Education Foundation receives largest gift ever