Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South...
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot at the location. One of the men had been shot once and the other had been shot multiple times, Smiley confirmed.

One man was sent to University Hospital while the other was sent to UofL Health-Jewish Hospital. Both men are expected to survive.

Police said they do not believe the men shot each other, but officials are working to determine the relationship between the two individuals.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

The current Democratic councilwoman, Nicole George, is not running for re-election. District 21...
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates in the open District 21 Metro Council race
From left: John Witt (I), Stephen Dattilo (R), Betsy Ruhe (D)
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates in the open District 21 Metro Council race
Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when...
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases
LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases