Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot at the location. One of the men had been shot once and the other had been shot multiple times, Smiley confirmed.

One man was sent to University Hospital while the other was sent to UofL Health-Jewish Hospital. Both men are expected to survive.

Police said they do not believe the men shot each other, but officials are working to determine the relationship between the two individuals.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

