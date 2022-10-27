Contact Troubleshooters
UPS investing more than $330 million in Bullitt, Jefferson counties

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS will be investing more than $330 Million to create 435 jobs at facilities in Bullitt and Jefferson counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear made this announcement during a Team Kentucky update on Thursday.

The new facilities will boost supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to the governor’s office.

The project in Louisville includes a 1 million-square-foot facility. UPS is investing over $155 million and creating 315 jobs.

A 1 million-square-foot facility will also be constructed in Bullitt County. This is a $178 million-plus investment and 120 jobs will be created.

The exact location for both of the projects has not been determined.

