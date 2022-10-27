Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Walz Tips Off Year 16 at Media Day

Jeff Walz begins year 16 at UofL
Jeff Walz begins year 16 at UofL(Kendrick Haskins)
By UofL Athletics
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: UofL Athletics) — The University of Louisville women’s basketball program held its media day activities on Thursday, beginning with 16th-year head coach Jeff Walz speaking with the assembled media.Following Walz’s remarks, the team then moved to the Planet Fitness Kueber Center practice gym floor to pose for a picture. Prior to the open practice, the media had the opportunity to speak with each of the student-athletes.Last season, Louisville went 29-5 last season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It was the Cardinals third No. 1 seed in the last four tournaments and they are the only program in the country to achieve that feat over the last four full seasons. Louisville reached the Elite Eight for the fourth-straight year and are just one of two programs to make each of the last four. The Cardinals took down Michigan to advance to the program’s fourth-ever Final Four.Heading into the 2022-23 season, Louisville was ranked fifth by the USA Today Coaches Poll and seventh by the Associated Press poll. They were voted the preseason favorites in the ACC while Hailey Van Lith and Morgan Jones were named to the Preseason All-ACC team. Louisville is just one of three schools to have a player on each of the five positional watch lists.Louisville opens the 2022-23 campaign at home on Monday, November 7 when they take on Cincinnati at 5 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

WAVE Sports reporters Kent Taylor and Kendrick Haskins talk the latest local sports highlights...
Sports Talk with Kent & Kendrick (Sponsored by Bearno's Pizza) - Oct. 26 2022
UK Media Day
Tshiebwe says he’ll be ready for opener at UK Media Day
Cards hold first media day under head coach Kenny Payne
Ellis Impressive in Red-White Scrimmage
Yassir Abdullah's forced fumble clinches UofL victory.
Cards’ Defense Comes Up Big in Homecoming Victory