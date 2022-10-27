Walz Tips Off Year 16 at Media Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: UofL Athletics) — The University of Louisville women’s basketball program held its media day activities on Thursday, beginning with 16th-year head coach Jeff Walz speaking with the assembled media.Following Walz’s remarks, the team then moved to the Planet Fitness Kueber Center practice gym floor to pose for a picture. Prior to the open practice, the media had the opportunity to speak with each of the student-athletes.Last season, Louisville went 29-5 last season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It was the Cardinals third No. 1 seed in the last four tournaments and they are the only program in the country to achieve that feat over the last four full seasons. Louisville reached the Elite Eight for the fourth-straight year and are just one of two programs to make each of the last four. The Cardinals took down Michigan to advance to the program’s fourth-ever Final Four.Heading into the 2022-23 season, Louisville was ranked fifth by the USA Today Coaches Poll and seventh by the Associated Press poll. They were voted the preseason favorites in the ACC while Hailey Van Lith and Morgan Jones were named to the Preseason All-ACC team. Louisville is just one of three schools to have a player on each of the five positional watch lists.Louisville opens the 2022-23 campaign at home on Monday, November 7 when they take on Cincinnati at 5 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center.

