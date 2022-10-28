Contact Troubleshooters
2 days after his remains are publicly identified, Cairo Jordan’s name is etched on his grave stone

Cairo Jordan's name added to cemetery monument
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An anonymous grave in Salem, Indiana now bears the name of a young boy who died under disturbing circumstances.

The midday peace at Crown Hill Cemetery was broken by the growl of a generator and the hissing of a sand blaster, as Corey Churchman of Marshall Monuments etched the child’s name in marble.

“Who knows what he would’ve done or what he could’ve been or the man he would’ve grown up to be?” Churchman said. “That’s sad. That’s just sad.”

Publicly identified on Wednesday as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, the journey to his final resting place began the day before Easter with a frantic 911 call from a man foraging for mushrooms.

Jordan’s body was inside a suitcase, abandoned in the woods in Washington County.

Authorities Wednesday announced the arrest one woman.

Jordan’s mother is still at large.

“When you have two young boys and you’re here doing this for this young man,” Churchman said about the emotions he was experiencing, “It just, it’ll get you.”

The community finds relief in knowing the child’s name.

And Cairo Jordan has found the love and compassion in Washington County that he could not find in life.

“You know, you take the good and the bad,” Churchman said. “But at the end of the day we have each other. And now we have him, here in a beautiful spot. And will keep him and pray for the family.”

