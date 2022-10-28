2 juveniles charged in connection to playground fire at Blue Lick Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night.

The school’s students were shocked when they learned someone intentionally set their playground on fire, leaving them with unanswered questions.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m., Louisville Fire reported. Major Bobby Cooper said the LFD Arson Bureau opened an investigation following the incident, leading to two juveniles being charged.

The two were charged with one count of criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

