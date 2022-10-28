Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 juveniles charged in connection to playground fire at Blue Lick Elementary

Playground damaged after fire at Blue Lick Elementary
Playground damaged after fire at Blue Lick Elementary(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night.

The school’s students were shocked when they learned someone intentionally set their playground on fire, leaving them with unanswered questions.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m., Louisville Fire reported. Major Bobby Cooper said the LFD Arson Bureau opened an investigation following the incident, leading to two juveniles being charged.

The two were charged with one count of criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
A wreck involving an LMPD vehicle happened Thursday morning on East Broadway.
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

Latest News

Former officer Drako
Hillview police mourn the loss of former K-9 officer
It's the fourth one for the Mexican restaurant.
Con Huevos! opens new location
It's open seven days a week on Brent Street.
New food hall opens in Paristown
It's open seven days a week on Brent Street.
New food concepts open now at Paristown Village Market