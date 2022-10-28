2 teens in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teens are in the hospital after a reported shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Camp Edwards Way.

When officers arrived on scene they located two male juveniles, that they believe are in their early-to-mid teens, with gunshot wounds.

Officers said that both of the teens sustained non-life threatening injuries while outside and that neither one is believed to be the shooter.

Both teens were alert and conscious while being transported to the hospital.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information for either of these incidents is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

