6 Western High School students become certified baristas
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, six Western High School students became official certified baristas after completing a training course.

According to the release, the program was six weeks long and partnered with Heine Brothers Coffee.

Executives visited the students and helped teach them some skills needed for working in one of their stores.

The students also learned how to make delicious and fun drinks.

”It is awesome. They take so much ownership,” Chef Nikkia, Western High School Culinary Instructor said. “They’ve had so much fun learning these different skills with our barista program partner with Heine Brothers. They’ve learned how to make all the different coffee drinks. And I apologize to all their class teachers throughout the day because I sent them to class with caffeine. They have so much fun. They’ve learned a ton, and they’re job ready, so they can go out into any coffee shop and - hopefully Heine Brothers - and get a job so they can work. So, that’s what we need. We have a shortage of people working in our industry and so it’s awesome to have this direct training.”

Students also learned communication and teamwork skills alongside the skills to make the drinks and are old enough and qualified to work in the industry.

