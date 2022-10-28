Fairdale High School hosts ‘Mindfulness Fair’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fairdale High School hosted the very first “Mindfulness Fair” on Friday.

According to the release, Fairdale High School is the only Jefferson County Public School with a mindfulness classroom where students can go to relax and decompress to work on their mental health.

The event featured booths with dozens of community partners like UofL Health to check student’s blood pressure.

Students said that days like this are important for their minds.

“It’s very important because we have a lot work in the high school. and a good day to relieve all that stress is always good for the students mind,” Fairdale High School senior, Bertin Ndizihiwe said.

There was a boxing punching bag and students learn exercises and games to release tension and anxiety.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.