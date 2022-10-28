Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.(The Royal Mint)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
A wreck involving an LMPD vehicle happened Thursday morning on East Broadway.
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

Latest News

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
During the band’s show, it will play three songs requested by the guests of honor to...
UofL band to honor cancer survivors with halftime performance