FORECAST: Dry start to the weekend that ends soggy

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 28, 2022
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and dry Saturday
  • Soggy Sunday with isolated 1″ totals possible
  • Drying trend just in time for Trick-or-Treaters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be a cool night with mainly clear skies with only a few passing high clouds overnight.

Expect temperatures to ease back into the 40s in most locations. Clouds will move into the area fairly quick Saturday but skies overall with feature a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with temperatures pushing above the 70 degree mark for a few hours.

Clouds remain overhead Saturday night. Rain showers move in by early Sunday morning. Expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll see rounds of much-needed rain on Sunday. Clouds and rain will limit Sunday’s highs to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Halloween (Monday) will still feature some patchy light rain/drizzle but an overall drying trend will take place. We will hold onto that into for much of next week and warm and mainly dry weather will rule much of the period.

There are some questions about next weekend with another storm system nearby. We’ll keep an eye on it!

