Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Dry weather until Sunday

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 28, 2022
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain moves in on Sunday and lasts in to Halloween
  • Warm temperatures for most of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing highs clouds into the afternoon with comfortable highs well into the 60s.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds will move into the area fairly quick Saturday but skies overall with feature a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with temperatures pushing above the 70 degree mark for a few hours into the afternoon.

Clouds remain overhead Saturday night. Rain showers move in by early Sunday morning.

Expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain moves into the region on Sunday. Rain totals look to average into the .50 to 1.00″ range with the rain easing to just spotty showers/drizzle into the afternoon and even parts of Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 28, 2022
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 28, 2022

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
A wreck involving an LMPD vehicle happened Thursday morning on East Broadway.
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

Latest News

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 28, 2022
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 28, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/28
Ohio River watershed leads the nation in toxic pollutants.
Behind the Forecast: Can rivers weaken thunderstorms?
October lake effect snow in the Upper Penninsula.
Behind the Forecast: Lake-effect snow