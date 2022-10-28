FORECAST: Dry weather until Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain moves in on Sunday and lasts in to Halloween

Warm temperatures for most of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing highs clouds into the afternoon with comfortable highs well into the 60s.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds will move into the area fairly quick Saturday but skies overall with feature a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with temperatures pushing above the 70 degree mark for a few hours into the afternoon.

Clouds remain overhead Saturday night. Rain showers move in by early Sunday morning.

Expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain moves into the region on Sunday. Rain totals look to average into the .50 to 1.00″ range with the rain easing to just spotty showers/drizzle into the afternoon and even parts of Halloween.

