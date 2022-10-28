FORECAST: Patchy drizzle and cool temperatures for Halloween

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy drizzle and light showers Monday

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s for trick-or-treaters

Warm-up by the end of the work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will continue through Sunday night, but will lighten up a bit in intensity and coverage area. Temperatures fall into the 50s.

The majority of our shower activity Monday will be light and take place through the first half of the day. By the time the trick-or-treaters head out, only areas patchy drizzle and light rain are expected.

Temperatures will be cool, in the 50s and 60s. Our light showers and patchy drizzle will gradually come to an end tomorrow evening and into tomorrow night.

Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon

