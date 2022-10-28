Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Soggy and cool Sunday ahead

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers build in from the southwest late tonight
  • Multiple rounds of much needed rain continue through most of Sunday
  • Patchy drizzle for a few folks Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several rounds of much-needed rain will move through the area today, making for a cool and soggy Sunday.

While it won’t be a drought-busting rain, the majority of us will see the wet stuff at some point through the day.

Keep the rain gear handy! Showers will continue through Sunday night, but will lighten up a bit in intensity and coverage area. Temperatures fall into the 50s.

The majority of our shower activity Monday will be light and take place through the first half of the day.

By the time the trick-or-treaters head out, only areas patchy drizzle and light rain are expected. Temperatures will be cool, in the 50s and 60s.

Our light showers and patchy drizzle will gradually come to an end tomorrow evening and into tomorrow night.

Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the 50s.

