FORECAST: Warm and dry today, soggy Sunday on the way

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 29, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 70s and mainly cloudy today
  • Multiple round of showers for Sunday
  • Showers wind down in time for trick or treating plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain tonight as showers begin to move in from the southwest.

Most rain looks to arrive through the predawn hours of Sunday morning. We’ll see rounds of much-needed rain on Sunday.

Clouds and rain will limit Sunday’s highs to the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers continue to roll through the region Sunday night, becoming less numerous into Monday morning. Lows sit in the 50s.

Clouds remain on Monday with light spotty showers remaining in the forecast.

Eventually, showers look to change to just patchy drizzle as the day goes along.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

