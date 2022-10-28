FORECAST: Warmer temperatures arrive to start weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain moves in on Sunday and lasts in to Halloween

Warm temperatures for most of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in today’s forecast. Temperatures today jump into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

After a sunny start to our Saturday, clouds increase through the second half of the day. Despite the clouds, we look to stay dry. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds remain overhead Saturday night.

Rain showers move in by early Sunday morning. Expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

While rain totals look to remain under an inch, any rain will be beneficial with the ongoing drought. Light rain lingers into Halloween; drier conditions will slowly take over through that evening.

