Goode Weather Blog 10/28

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Nice setup with everyone into the 60s and perhaps a few lucky spots touching 70 degrees later.

We will be watching for some low stratus or fog later tonight but any clouds early into Saturday will thin out for a partly sunny sky.

Sunday is still the main day for rain and it may come down fairly hard for a few hours early in the day. It will then ease to a light rain/drizzle into the afternoon and remain off/on into Halloween.

If that heavier band holds in the forecast, some totals could push the 1″ mark, but that part of the rain forecast is key to get to those levels.

More on this on the video!

