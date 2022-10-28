Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

It’s a match: Assistant principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher

A middle school assistant principal in Kansas is forever bonded with an eighth-grade teacher after she gave her a kidney. (Source: KWCH)
By Austin Morton and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A middle school assistant principal in Kansas is forever bonded with an eighth-grade teacher after she gave her a kidney.

Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel is recovering from surgery after donating a kidney to Meagan Englert, an eighth-grade English teacher at the school.

According to a GoFundMe page, Englert is described as a loving wife, mom, and teacher. She has been teaching at Hays Middle School for three years and has been an educator for five years.

In the last few years, Englert discovered she needed a kidney transplant. After some time, Zweifel found out she was a match.

“I kept telling myself, ‘If this is meant to be, God’s going to make it happen,’” Zweifel said of her time waiting to learn if she was a match. “So, he made it happen.”

Fortunately, the Oct. 18 transplant surgery went smoothly, and Zweifel said the kidney started working right away for Englert.

“I was just happy I could do something for her, and I just kept putting myself in her position and thinking if I were in the position of needing a kidney, I would hope someone would do the same,” Zweifel said.

Englert’s recovery is now a school-wide campaign. Hays Middle School students have been donating change in each class to help with their teacher’s medical bills following the surgery.

Hays Middle School Principal Tom Albers said the “Coins for Kidneys” project has taken off and everyone has embraced it.

According to the GoFundMe page, it’s not exactly certain how long Englert will have to be gone from teaching, but it’s likely she will return to the classroom in January at the start of the new semester.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
A wreck involving an LMPD vehicle happened Thursday morning on East Broadway.
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

Latest News

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range
At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday,...
6 injured in Pittsburgh shooting outside funeral
The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index says the price for goods and services are up 6.2...
Inflation steady as mortgage rates rise
Fairdale High School hosts ‘Mindfulness Fair’
Fairdale High School hosts ‘Mindfulness Fair’