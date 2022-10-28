Contact Troubleshooters
Kroger, Cardinal Health to host drug take back events this weekend

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the...
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the country on Saturday, Oct. 29.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger and Cardinal Health are partnering together to host drug take back events this weekend in the city.

According to the release, Kroger and Cardinal Health are hosting events at more than 150 pharmacy locations across the country this year.

The events will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, from 10a.m. to 2p.m.

Kroger and Jay C locations include:

-Holiday Manor, 2219 Holiday Manor

-Fern Creek, 6900 Bardstown Road

-Tyler Village, 12611 Taylorsville Road

-Middletown, 12501 Shelbyville Road

-South Louisville, 5001 Mud Lane

-Bon Air, 3616 Buechel By-Pass

-Versailles, 212 Kroger Way

-Charlestown, 9501 County Road 403

Local law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unused, unwanted or expired pills, liquids, gels, over-the-counter medications and patches just outside the stores.

