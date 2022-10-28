Linked by ink: Ohio man bonds with strangers with over 500 matching tattoos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Don Caskey is originally from Toledo, Ohio, but he has pieces of the country on his skin. Through Don’s travels, he has gotten over 500 matching tattoos with strangers.

In December of 2019, Don was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer. He had one kidney removed, but the cancer already spread to his lymph nodes. Instead of wallowing in his diagnosis, Don decided to make the most of his life and make memories with others.

“I had just gotten my sixth tattoo and was thinking about how my tattoos only mean something to me,” said Caskey. “That’s when I got the idea to get matching tattoos with strangers.”

Caskey’s skin is full of names, animals and symbols linking his narrative to those of strangers. From August of 2020 to June of 2021, Don got 419 matching tattoos.

(Story continues below)

From August of 2020 to June of 2021, Don got 419 matching tattoos. (WAVE News)

“Each tattoo has a story and experience of someone I didn’t meet until that day or the day prior,” said Caskey. “I will carry this with me now until the day I pass away and beyond. This is an everlasting memory of a cool moment in time in my life.”

On Friday, two women from Owensburg and La Grange traveled to Louisville to get matching tattoos with Don.

“He is so inspiriting, and I love his outlook on life,” said Destiny Simpson from Owensburg. “Just living life by the fullest. I just think it is cool of him traveling and meeting people.”

Destiny and Don got matching arrow tattoos with each other’s names.

(Story continues below)

Destiny and Don got matching arrow tattoos with each other’s names. (WAVE News)

“I really don’t feel like we are strangers because I have been following his journey for so long,” said Simpson. “I wanted something going to go along with him and his journey The arrow was something to say just keep going.”

A woman from La Grange has been following Don’s story for years and made the trip for the opportunity to add to his body art.

“I love the idea behind what he is doing,” said Breann Missey from Langrange. “When I found out he was going to be in Louisville, I got emotional. He reminds me so much of my mom from living life on the edge. We are getting a tattoo in honor of my her. I get to be another stranger to meet and make friends with him.”

Don’s story turns strangers into friends, and memories into tattoos.

“I’ve done things in the last couple of years that wouldn’t fathom I would do in my prior life,” said Caskey. “I’ve met so many amazing people, and it is the most humbling experience. Based on all those tattoos with random strangers, there are more things we have in common than different. I hope more people embracing the good.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.